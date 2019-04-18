Score the HP Mixed Reality Headset with two motion controllers for $175 (All-time low, Reg. $425)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers for $174.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $450, we’ve more recently seen them sell for around $425 at retailers like Best Buy. That’s good for a nearly 60% discount, is $24 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. HP’s Mixed Reality Headset offers a unique gaming experience, bringing content from the virtual world into “real life.” The headset features a 1440p resolution per eye and pairs with two motion controllers. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 135 customers.

At $175, HP’s Mixed Reality Headset is about as good as you’ll get for the price. For comparison, you won’t find any similarly-featured headsets for even close to $200 at Amazon.

Alternatively, the Oculus Go offers a standalone VR experience at $249. It doesn’t include any controllers, but if wires are your mortal enemy then it’s a solid trade-off.

HP Mixed Reality Headset features:

Experience an amazing combination of real and enhanced with the HP Windows mixed reality headset. Lightweight for comfortable wear, the headset features an easy adjustment knob to create a custom fit. Move wherever you wish with the lack of tracking boundaries on this HP Windows mixed reality headset, and enjoy clear viewing through 1440 x 1440 resolution per eye.

