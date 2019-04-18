Score the HP Mixed Reality Headset with two motion controllers for $175 (All-time low, Reg. $425)

- Apr. 18th 2019 12:37 pm ET

Get this deal
$425 $175
0

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers for $174.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $450, we’ve more recently seen them sell for around $425 at retailers like Best Buy. That’s good for a nearly 60% discount, is $24 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. HP’s Mixed Reality Headset offers a unique gaming experience, bringing content from the virtual world into “real life.” The headset features a 1440p resolution per eye and pairs with two motion controllers. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 135 customers.

At $175, HP’s Mixed Reality Headset is about as good as you’ll get for the price. For comparison, you won’t find any similarly-featured headsets for even close to $200 at Amazon.

Alternatively, the Oculus Go offers a standalone VR experience at $249. It doesn’t include any controllers, but if wires are your mortal enemy then it’s a solid trade-off.

HP Mixed Reality Headset features:

Experience an amazing combination of real and enhanced with the HP Windows mixed reality headset. Lightweight for comfortable wear, the headset features an easy adjustment knob to create a custom fit. Move wherever you wish with the lack of tracking boundaries on this HP Windows mixed reality headset, and enjoy clear viewing through 1440 x 1440 resolution per eye.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$425 $175

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
HP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go