Ray-Ban, Oakley, MontBlanc and more up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Easter Sale

Jomashop’s Easter Event takes up to 60% off Ray-Bans, Oakley, Citizen and more accessories. Prices are as marked, although several items may require a coupon, as indicated on the product page. Get free shipping with code FASTSHIP at checkout. (Note: only one coupon can be used per order at Jomashop.) The most notable deal for men is the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses for $100, which is $93 off the original rate. Just use promo code MMRB10 at checkout. For comparison, this style is currently at Ray-Ban for $143. These sunglasses are sleek, stylish and perfect for everyday occasions. They also feature polarized lenses and a trendy logo. Even better, they’re available in an array of color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Note: you may need to search for these items in order to view them.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!