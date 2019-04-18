Ray-Ban, Oakley, MontBlanc and more up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Easter Sale

Jomashop’s Easter Event takes up to 60% off Ray-Bans, Oakley, Citizen and more accessories. Prices are as marked, although several items may require a coupon, as indicated on the product page. Get free shipping with code FASTSHIP at checkout. (Note: only one coupon can be used per order at Jomashop.) The most notable deal for men is the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses for $100, which is $93 off the original rate. Just use promo code MMRB10 at checkout. For comparison, this style is currently at Ray-Ban for $143. These sunglasses are sleek, stylish and perfect for everyday occasions. They also feature polarized lenses and a trendy logo. Even better, they’re available in an array of color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Note: you may need to search for these items in order to view them.
Our top picks for men include:
- Eco Drive Axiom Black Dial Watch $90 (Orig. $225)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $193)
- Oakley Black Iridium Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $143)
- Oakley Prizm Jade Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $153)
- Montblanc Polarized Gray Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $425)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tory Burch Mini Ella Handbag $140 (Orig. $178)
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $143)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Gradient Sunglasses $99 (Orig. $198)
- Michael Kors Parker Blush Watch $157 (Orig. $295)
- Skagen Silver Dial Rose Gold Watch $80 (Orig. $145)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!