The popular Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game is perfect for warm weather, now $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game for $30.38 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the regular $40 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. If you’ve not yet played Kan Jam, now is the time. This altered ultimate disc game pits two teams against each other trying to place frisbees into two large cans. It’s a popular summer and beach game but can also be played indoors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Summer weather is on the way, and that means warm air activities. Kan Jam may not be for everyone. If that’s the case, go with this best-selling Discraft for around $10. It’s an affordable price tag and is higher quality than traditional frisbees for less.

Kan Jam Ultimate features:

Kanjam is the perfect game to play with your Buddies on the beach or with your family in the backyard. A great game for all ages

Easy to pack and even easier to set-up. Great for camping and tailgating

Game set includes 2 portable official goals, a custom-designed official kanjam flying disc and instructions on how to play

Made to last with top quality durable, lightweight, and weather-proof materials

Proudly made in the USA

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!