This Kwikset SmartKey Deadbolt can be re-keyed in seconds: $19 Prime shipped (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartKey Deadbolt (980) for $19.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $1. I switched all my locks to SmartKey over a year ago. Once giving this a shot, you’ll agree that the ability to be able to swap a key in mere seconds is a technology that every lock should have. You can rest easy knowing that it comes with a lifetime mechanical and finish warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Would you prefer to have a standard door knob with SmartKey? Kwikset’s Juno is $15 and like the option above will let you re-key this knob’s lock within seconds. It’s compatible with both left and right-handed doors, allowing you to use it on most doors.
Kwikset SmartKey Deadbolt (980) features:
- Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset deadolt
- For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed
- Featuring SmartKey re-key technology; re-key the lock yourself in seconds in 3 easy steps
- Features an adjustable latch to fit all standard door preparations
- Lifetime mechanical and finish warranty
