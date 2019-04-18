This Kwikset SmartKey Deadbolt can be re-keyed in seconds: $19 Prime shipped (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartKey Deadbolt (980) for $19.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $1. I switched all my locks to SmartKey over a year ago. Once giving this a shot, you’ll agree that the ability to be able to swap a key in mere seconds is a technology that every lock should have. You can rest easy knowing that it comes with a lifetime mechanical and finish warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Would you prefer to have a standard door knob with SmartKey? Kwikset’s Juno is $15 and like the option above will let you re-key this knob’s lock within seconds. It’s compatible with both left and right-handed doors, allowing you to use it on most doors.

Kwikset SmartKey Deadbolt (980) features:

Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset deadolt

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed

Featuring SmartKey re-key technology; re-key the lock yourself in seconds in 3 easy steps

Features an adjustable latch to fit all standard door preparations

Lifetime mechanical and finish warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!