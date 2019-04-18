Lifetime’s massive 55-quart cooler can keep ice for 7 days at $97 (Reg. $130)

Walmart is offering the Lifetime 55-Quart High-Performance Cooler for $97 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $130 and a 35-quart Yeti cooler is $250 at Amazon. With this cooler, Lifetime claims to have 7-day ice retention, making this the perfect cooler for a weekend at the lake. Plus, with a 55-quart capacity, you’ll be able to store enough cold drinks or fish for the entire family. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly application, check out this 16-quart Coleman Cooler for $19 Prime shipped. Though it can’t hold as much as the above Lifetime model, and it won’t keep ice near as long, it’s the perfect size for a day trip.

Lifetime High-Performance Cooler features:

7-day ice retention

Heavy-duty polyethylene construction

2 rubber latches; easily opened with one hand

Easy-to-drain spout with garden hose compatibility

Stainless steel bottle opener with padlock compatibility

Durable stainless steel hinge rod

Foam-filled lid with 300 lb distributed weight capacity

Injection over-molded feet with slide guard

5 year limited warranty

Certified bear resistant

