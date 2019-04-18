Illuminate your outdoor space with a four-pack of motion-sensing Mr. Beams lights for $50 ($30 off)

Woot is currently offering a four-pack of Mr. Beams MB380 Motion-Sensing Outdoor Lights in white or black for $49.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime member, a $6 delivery fee applies. Normally selling for closer to $80 at Amazon, that’s good for a 40% discount, beats the all-time low there by $30 and is the best price we’ve seen. With a wire-free design, these outdoor spotlights can be placed just about anywhere. They output 400 lumens and are rated to run for about a year before needing to swap out the batteries. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 540 customers.

For comparison, a single light sells for $30 on their own. For a more garden-centric option, you can still score a two-pack of Mr. Beams outdoor motion-sensing lights at $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $25).

Mr. Beams MB380 Motion-Sensing Lights features:

Instantly and easily increase home security with this wireless, motion-activated LED spotlight. Designed to be simple, affordable and effective, the bright battery-powered spotlight provides hands-free light for safety, security and convenience around the home. Motion activation, auto shut off and a light sensor help prolong battery life so you can expect about one year of light on each set of batteries with average use. Install the spotlight in minutes with the included mounting hardware to increase security anywhere around the home and yard.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!