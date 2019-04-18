Protect your valuables with SAFEGO Portable Safe, now $30 (Orig. $45)

Whenever you go for a swim at the beach, your wallet and phone are just begging to be stolen. The SAFEGO Portable Safe protects your valuables, with a tough design that locks onto any fixed object. You can grab the SAFEGO now for $29.71 (Orig. $44.95) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time promo code: SPRING15.

Personal security is often a concern when you’re on vacation. Many destinations are crime hotspots, and local thieves know where most people hide their valuables.

The SAFEGO portable safe provides a little peace of mind. Made from rock-hard ABS plastic, this small container will deter opportunist thieves. You simply put your valuables inside, close the latch and attach SAFEGO to a fixed object using the provided steel cable.

The design is tough enough to withstand brute-force attacks, while the cable ensures that no-one can easily run off with your stuff.

The safe is large enough for your keys, wallet, phone, and even a small camera. Aside from security, it provides good protection from unexpected showers.

SAFEGO is now 33% off MSRP at $29.71, with a choice of three colors. Don’t forget to use promo code: SPRING15.

