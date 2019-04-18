Recover old files w/ Sabrent’s highly-rated $5 USB 3.0 to SATA SSD/HDD adapter

- Apr. 18th 2019 1:28 pm ET

0

Store4PC via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 to SSD SATA Hard Drive Adapter for $4.94 Prime shipped when you use the code 45GKJ8AO at checkout. Normally closer to $10, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. This adapter is perfect for those who just upgraded to a solid state drive in a desktop or laptop, as it allows you to recover the files from your old drive. Plus, it’s small enough to always have with you in case you need it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

To help with your transition from HDD to SSD, be sure to pick up this Silicon Power SSD Mounting Bracket Kit 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch Drive Bay for $5 Prime shipped.

Sabrent USB to SATA Adapter features:

  • Connect a 2.5″ SATA I/II/III hard drive or SSD to your computer with UASP Support
  • Speeds up to 5Gbps with 3.0
  • Hot-swappable, plug and play, no drivers needed.
  • LED light indicates Power and Activity status.
  • Reverse compatible with USB 2.0 & USB 3.0

