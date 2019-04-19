AeroGarden Ultra grows up to seven herbs or spices at $120 Prime shipped (Reg. $190)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Ultra with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $119.95 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will have an additional $6 delivery fee tacked on. Usually selling for around $190 these days, that’s good for a $70 discount, is $5 under our previous mention and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Taking advantage of LED lighting as well as a hydroponic watering system, AeroGarden Ultra can grow up to seven plants at a time. The included seed pack has seven different herbs including thyme, mint, curly parsley, chives and more. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 515 customers.

If you’d like to expand which plants you’ll be growing, there are a variety of different seed pod kits available at Amazon. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce: red/green leaf, romaine, and butter head and will run you $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Ultra features

Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, flowers and more with the Miracle-Gro Ultra Gourmet-Herbs Seed-Pod Kit from AeroGarden. The AeroGarden is a soil-free indoor gardening system that grows plants five times faster than soil. The Ultra LED model comes with a Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit (seven-pod) that will deliver fresh, flavorful herbs right at your fingertips. The easy-to-use control panel has an interactive LCD display that utilizes on-screen prompts to guide you step-by-step from setup through harvest, making it easy to grow your own herbs. Just insert the seed pods in your garden, add water and the included liquid plant food and watch your herbs grow.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!