Today only, Amazon has top-rated Bushnell binoculars on sale from $138.50 (Reg. $200+)

- Apr. 19th 2019 7:37 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Bushnell Legend Ultra HD Roof Prism Binoculars for $138.60 shipped in camo. You can grab the blacked out version for $169.86. For comparison, we typically see these binoculars sell for $200 or more. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low on the camo version. With 10x magnification, these binoculars are ideal for bird watching, hunting and other various outdoor activities. Delivers “exceptional optics with ED Prime Glass, Ultra Wide Band coatings, and RainGuard HD water-repellent lens coating.” Also 100% water and fog-proof. Rated 4.6/5 stars by 835 Amazon customers.

Something in the more affordable realm is the top-rated Aurosports 10×25 binoculars for around $25. You won’t get the sport-grade features made for outdoor activities, but it does have a collapsible design that’s easy to tote in a big.

Bushnell Legend Ultra HD Roof Prism Binoculars feature:

  • Beautiful design and durability built to last. Close focus (ft/m): 6.5/1.9
  • 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens binoculars
  • Exceptional optics with ED Prime Glass, Ultra Wide Band Coatings, and RainGuard HD water-repellent lens coating
  • Ultra wide field-of-view with long eye-relief; locking diopter
  • Lightweight, magnesium chassis and soft touch grips; 100 percent waterproof/fogproof construction
  • Includes soft case and neckstrap
  • RealTree AP Camo

