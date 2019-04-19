Today’s Gold Box features grooming tools for your pet from $11.50 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, A1 Pro Deals (100% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the Hertzko Self Cleaning Pet Hair Slicker Brush for $11.50 Prime shipped. Regularly $16, this is the best price we’ve tracked. This brush is suitable for most dogs or cats. It detangles, removes dander, and eliminates trapped dirt. Best of all, it’s super simple to clean once you’re finished thanks to 1-touch retracting bristles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from happy pet owners. Head below for more.

Also on sale is the Hertzko Electric Pet Nail Grinder for $16.35 Prime shipped. Normally around $23, this is another Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. It features a diamond bit grinder, three size ports, a low noise motor, and charging via USB. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For cat owners, we still have deals on feline furniture from $24.

Hertzko Self Cleaning Pet Hair Slicker Brush:

The perfect brush to get all nasty mats out of your pet’s fur. Hertzkos Slicker Brush gently removes loose hair, and eliminates tangles, knots, dander and trapped dirt. Works great on dogs and cats with all sizes and hair types!

Get rid of mats without hurting her – The bristles are fine bent wires designed to penetrate deep into the coat and is really able to groom the undercoat well without scratching your pet’s skin!

Easy to clean – When you’re done brushing your pet, simply click the button and the bristles retract back into the brush, making it super simple to remove all the hair from the brush, so it’s ready for the next time use.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!