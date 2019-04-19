Amcrest’s 1080p Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Security Camera falls to $58 shipped (Amazon low, 22% off)

Amcrest Direct via Amazon offers its 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $57.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg for $2 more. Normally selling for closer to $74 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for a 22% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by its 1080p image quality, this camera also integrates with Alexa for voice control and offers pan/tilt capabilities. While you can record content right to a micro SD card, Amcrest’s option really shines when paired with a Synology NAS or some other local storage solution. Over 11,700 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

If affordability is one of your top priorities, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. Even though its less than half the price of Amcrest’s option, you’ll still get access to a 1080p feed and Alexa integration. The main tradeoffs here being the lack of pan/tilt and that you won’t be able to integrate the Wyze Cam into an existing security system.

Amcrest 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera features:

The Amcrest ProHD Wifi Indoor Security Camera helps you keep everything and everyone you love safe. It’s equipped with multiple features such as PTZ, Night Vision, and Motion Alerts. Using your Amcrest View Pro app, you’re able to receive text and email notifications whenever motion is detected by your camera. At Amcrest, we want to ensure the safety of our customers, their loved ones, homes, and businesses. You’ll receive a 1-Year Warranty and Lifetime Support from Amcrest so that you can always keep what you love safe.

