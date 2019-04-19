Illuminate under cabinets, closets, more w/ a 3-pack of motion-sensing LED lights for just $10

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of AMIR 10 LED Motion-sensing LED Stick-up Lights for $9.99 Prime shipped when you use the code AMTORGZ8 at checkout. Normally $20, this is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to illuminate under cabinets, in a closet, or maybe a workbench in the garage, these lights are perfect for the job. Being battery-powered, you can easily get months of life before it’s time to change and they can easily be put wherever you need. Rated 3.7/5 stars from hundreds.

These lights use a double stick tape and magnet for mounting, but there’s a more permanent solution for those who want it. Pick up Scotch Permanent Mounting Tape for $5.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, and you can make sure the light stays put where you want it for ages to come.

AMIR Motion-sensing LED Light features:

This Motion Sensing Closet Light is powered by 4PCS AAA batteries

Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 12-17 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life

With 10 LED in each light, this motion sensor lights provides enough light to make sure you never stumble in the dark

An adhesive strip with magnetic fields is easily attached to and detachable from the lamp body

