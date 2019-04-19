These LED lamps are perfect to brighten up any living space w/ prices from $28.50 shipped

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TECKIN Dimmable Standing LED Lamp for $34.30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code LGEDZUSE at checkout. Normally over $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Whether you need extra light at a desk or by a couch, this is a great option. With a built-in dimming function, you can enjoy any amount of light needed for your application, from a gentle nightlight to full-on illuminating of a room. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the Aukey Dimmable Gooseneck LED Floor Lamp for $28.39 shipped at Amazon. In order to lock in the savings, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and apply code HMQY6LYQ at checkout. This lamp features a 1000-lumen output and runs on only 12W of power. That’s good for a $42 discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Not everyone needs a huge light like this to read with. For those who want something a bit smaller, pick up the TopElek Rechargeable LED Book Light for $8.50 Prime shipped. It features three brightness levels, allowing you to enjoy a good book in any situation.

TECKIN Dimmable Standing LED Lamp features:

This lamp includes an 8-watt energy-saving LED lamp

The steady base provides good stability from falling when knocked by kids or pets

This LED floor lamp present 3 colors modes. 3000K warm white, 4000K natural white, and 6000K cold white

With soft and rotatable gooseneck, it is easy to bend and twist the lamp and get properly on your items

