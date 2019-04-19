These LED lamps are perfect to brighten up any living space w/ prices from $28.50 shipped

- Apr. 19th 2019 2:25 pm ET

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TECKIN Dimmable Standing LED Lamp for $34.30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code LGEDZUSE at checkout. Normally over $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Whether you need extra light at a desk or by a couch, this is a great option. With a built-in dimming function, you can enjoy any amount of light needed for your application, from a gentle nightlight to full-on illuminating of a room. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the Aukey Dimmable Gooseneck LED Floor Lamp for $28.39 shipped at Amazon. In order to lock in the savings, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and apply code HMQY6LYQ at checkout. This lamp features a 1000-lumen output and runs on only 12W of power. That’s good for a $42 discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Not everyone needs a huge light like this to read with. For those who want something a bit smaller, pick up the TopElek Rechargeable LED Book Light for $8.50 Prime shipped. It features three brightness levels, allowing you to enjoy a good book in any situation.

TECKIN Dimmable Standing LED Lamp features:

  • This lamp includes an 8-watt energy-saving LED lamp
  • The steady base provides good stability from falling when knocked by kids or pets
  • This LED floor lamp present 3 colors modes. 3000K warm white, 4000K natural white, and 6000K cold white
  • With soft and rotatable gooseneck, it is easy to bend and twist the lamp and get properly on your items

