Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Football Manager 2019, Atom Run, Draw Rider Plus, more

- Apr. 19th 2019 9:56 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Football Manager 2019, Atom Run, Draw Rider Plus and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Minimis – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chiro Board Review: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Yoink – Improved Drag and Drop: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Epica Camera Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hue Scintillator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My School Avatar: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $10 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: Neutron Music Player: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Yuri: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Atom Run: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Bridge Construction: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brave Guardians TD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shoot The Balls: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Balls Go: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Marker Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote R Play PS4 PlayMira: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Instanbul Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

