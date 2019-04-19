Go premium w/ Bosch’s 2-pc. Drill Kit for $129 at Amazon (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 2-pc. Drill Kit (CLPK22-120) for $129 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. That’s $40 off the typical rate and is the best price we can find right now. Don’t let the small size of this combo make you underestimate its power. This kit delivers just as much oomph as the competition, and comes with a power drill, impact driver, two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you prefer DEWALT, its 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit can be yours for the same price. I’ve used DEWALT gear for years and it has never let me down. In fact, I’ve handed down some gear and it’s still working hard to this day.

Bosch 2-pc. Drill Kit features:

PREMIUM PERFORMANCE-TO-SIZE RATIO: Experience our premium performance-to-size ratio or power to weight ratio, which allows for accuracy and precision with the PS31. The PS41 impact driver, has the shortest head length in its class for compact applications. Keep the power, lose the weight for the combo kit drilling and fastening needs. Perfect for a mechanical technician, plumber, electrician, DIY projects, and overall professional use.

