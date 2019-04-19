Caavo’s Control Center Remote is all you need to manage your home theater at $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Caavo Control via Amazon is offering its Universal TV Control Center Remote for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Saving you 40% from its regular price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Caavo boasts four HDMI inputs, allowing it to manage everything from your streaming media player to game consoles and more. To top it off, Alexa and Assistant support make their way into the mix as well, allowing you to ditch the remote with voice control. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 280 shoppers.

For a more smart home-oriented remote control, consider the Logitech Harmony Hub instead. It allows you to control just about every aspect of a home theater, as well as Philips Hue lights, Sonos speakers and more. 

If this option from Caavo just doesn’t do it for you, then be sure to swing by our favorite universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Caavo Universal TV Control Center Remote features:

Simplify your TV experience with this Caavo control center. The main unit’s four HDMI inputs let you connect cable and media boxes and game consoles, so you can switch between components easily and search for content in one place. Operate this Caavo control center hands-free via Amazon Alexa, Google Voice or the included voice-activated remote.

