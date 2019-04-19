Baby-proof the kitchen w/ an 8-pack of cabinet safety latches for just $7 Prime shipped

The Good Stuff Inc. (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 8-pack of Cabinet Child Safety Latches for $6.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code SAFEEASTER at checkout. Normally closer to $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If your little ones are always getting into things, these are perfect. With the included 8 latches, you’ll be able to secure the entire kitchen from prying fingers. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 1,000 shoppers.

While securing the cabinets, be sure to make the plugs safe too. This 36-pack of Mommy’s Helper Outlet Plugs is just $3 Prime shipped, allowing you to make sure the kids are protected from sticking things where they shouldn’t.

Cabinet Child Saftey Latches features:

Safety Latches work with all types of Cabinets. We engineered this product with you and your child in mind and have incorporated the pros of other safety latches on the market whilst eliminating the cons to make sure risk is not a factor.

