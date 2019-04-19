Find Carhartt’s Force Performance Work Crew Socks at an Amazon low of $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering the 3-Pack of Carhartt Men’s Force Performance Work Crew Socks in Charcoal for $10.88 Prime shipped. Regularly $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These Amazon Choice socks feature a breathable mesh material so you stay comfortable and it includes a fast-drying, sweat-wicking construction. Rated 3.6/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

You can also find the Carhartt All-season Cotton Crew Work Socks in Khaki that are great for winter weather and are on sale for $11.14. These socks also include odor-resistant material and are rated 4.2/5 stars.

Carhartt’s Force Performance Crew Socks feature:

  • SOFT & COMFORTABLE: Lightweight, fully cushioned men’s crew work socks keep your feet cool and comfortable all day
  • FAST-DRY TECHNOLOGY: Deliver superior sweat-wicking action to quickly transport sweat and keep your feet dry
  • FIGHTS ODOR: Proprietary odor-neutralizing technology keeps your feet smelling fresh in any conditions
  • BREATHABLE: Mesh cooling channels improve airflow and breathability; heel and toe reinforcement offer added protection in high-impact areas
  • LEGENDARY CRAFTSMANSHIP: Proudly American made and built to last as long as your boots; machine washable; men’s crew athletic socks available in a range of colors

