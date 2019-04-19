Improve Mac or PC audio w/ Cyber Acoustics’ Stereo Speaker & Subwoofer Set: $36 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Cyber Acoustics 62W 2.1 Stereo Speaker with Subwoofer for $36.13 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Note: stock is running low, but that doesn’t stop you from locking in this price even if shipping ends up getting delayed. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. When you opt for this setup, you’ll get dual satellites that sport 2-inch drivers and a 5.25-inch down-firing subwoofer that’s ready to deliver a satisfying thump. Whether you’ve got a Mac or gaming PC, these speakers are sure to step up audio experience and look great while doing so. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Ditch the subwoofer to spend 35% less on Logitech’s Multimedia Speakers. You’ll get room-filling sound that over 4,400 customers love enough to rate an average of 4.1/5 stars. This speaker set makes it easy to switch to headphones with a built-in 3.5mm port. Oh, and if you’re in the mood to salivate over a killer setup, be sure to check out our video review of Logitech’s latest 5.1 speaker system.

Cyber Acoustics Stereo Speaker features:

Curve series design combined with today’s aluminum tech styling, make for an appealing 3 piece speaker system and subwoofer

62 watts peak power (30 watts RMS) provides rich enjoyable sound for powerful movies and gaming experiences.

Dual 2” drivers per satellite, combined with a 5.25” down-ﬁring subwoofer with tuned port deliver clean articulate sound with a solid punch in the lows

