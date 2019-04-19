Improve Mac or PC audio w/ Cyber Acoustics’ Stereo Speaker & Subwoofer Set: $36 (20% off)

- Apr. 19th 2019 1:44 pm ET

$36
0

Amazon is offering the Cyber Acoustics 62W 2.1 Stereo Speaker with Subwoofer for $36.13 shipped. Matched at WalmartNote: stock is running low, but that doesn’t stop you from locking in this price even if shipping ends up getting delayed. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. When you opt for this setup, you’ll get dual satellites that sport 2-inch drivers and a 5.25-inch down-firing subwoofer that’s ready to deliver a satisfying thump. Whether you’ve got a Mac or gaming PC, these speakers are sure to step up audio experience and look great while doing so. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Ditch the subwoofer to spend 35% less on Logitech’s Multimedia Speakers. You’ll get room-filling sound that over 4,400 customers love enough to rate an average of 4.1/5 stars. This speaker set makes it easy to switch to headphones with a built-in 3.5mm port. Oh, and if you’re in the mood to salivate over a killer setup, be sure to check out our video review of Logitech’s latest 5.1 speaker system.

Cyber Acoustics Stereo Speaker features:

  • Curve series design combined with today’s aluminum tech styling, make for an appealing 3 piece speaker system and subwoofer
  • 62 watts peak power (30 watts RMS) provides rich enjoyable sound for powerful movies and gaming experiences.
  • Dual 2” drivers per satellite, combined with a 5.25” down-ﬁring subwoofer with tuned port deliver clean articulate sound with a solid punch in the lows

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$36

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Cyber Acoustics

About the Author