Enjoy AAA titles w/ CyberpowerPC’s Game Master Desktop at $1,010 (Reg. $1,300), more from $295

Newegg is offering the CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop Gamer Master with 3.2GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/240GB/1TB for $999.99 with $9.99 shipping. If you were to custom build a similarly specced computer CyberpowerPC’s website, you’d be at more than $1,300 for the computer. With NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2070 graphics card and AMD’s new Ryzen 7 2700 8 core processor, you’ll be able to enjoy just about any AAA gaming title at ultra settings. Plus, you can always upgrade the system later with more RAM, faster drives, or a better graphics card. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of shoppers.

If you’re more of an Apple fan, Best Buy is offering Apple’s latest MacBook Pro from $1,300 shipped right now. That’s up to $600 off the normal going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve seen in a while.

Other computers on sale:

Lenovo IdeaCentre 510A: $295 (Reg. $350) | Rakuten w/ code OFD55 Must be logged in 3.5GHz Ryzen 3/8GB/1TB

(Reg. $350) | Rakuten Dell XPS Desktop: $900 (Reg. $1,300) | Staples 3.2GHz i7/8GB/1TB GTX 1070 8GB GPU

(Reg. $1,300) | Staples

CyberpowerPC Gaming Desktop features:

Ryzen 7 2nd Gen 2700 (3.20 GHz)

8 GB DDR4

240 GB SSD + 1 TB SATA III 7200 RPM StoreMI Technology

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB GDDR6

Virtual Reality Ready

