This 3-pack of Farberware bamboo cutting boards needs to be in every kitchen for $7.50

Amazon offers a set of 3 Farberware Bamboo Cutting Boards (5070344) for $7.50 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. This is 50% off the going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. With three different sizes, these cutting boards are perfect for any type of meal prep. Plus, they’re reversible, so you can get up to six different surfaces to use out of a single set. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

For a different style, check out the Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats Set for under $6Prime shipped. They offer a slightly different experience than the above bamboo models, and you’ll need to provide a hard surface underneath to keep from etching your counter.

Farberware Bamboo Cutting Board features:

VERSATILE: These bamboo cutting board have a reversible cutting surface perfect for every food prep, from slicing fruit to chopping veggie and is a perfect kitchen starter set, housewarming gift or back to school essential.

PERFECT FOR SERVING SNACKS, CHEESE & CRACKERS: These wooden boards can also be used as a serving platter for cheese, meats, olives, breads and any other appetizer

PREMIUM BAMBOO: Bamboo is a stronger, natural alternative to wood, easy on knife blades, it is substantially stronger than hard woods and is environmentally friendly; bamboo is one of the most renewable resources in the world

MEASUREMENTS: This set includes (1) of each of the following cutting boards: large cutting board, 11-inch by 14-inch, medium cutting board 8-inch by 10-inch, and small cutting board 8-inch by 5.5-inch

EASY TO CLEAN: Hand wash with warm water and a mild detergent. Towel dry immediately; do not wash in dishwasher or allow to soak.

Farberware is the Top-Selling National Brand for Cutting Boards in the U.S. (Source: The NPD Group, Inc.)

