Move plywood, drywall, more w/ ease by using the Gator Lift, now down to $20 (Reg. $35)

Today only, Woot is offering the Gator Lift Plywood and Sheetrock Panel Carrier for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Normally $35 from third-party retailers at Amazon, Gator Lift charges the same direct and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever had to carry plywood, sheetrock, or drywall around a job site (or even your home during renovations), you know it’s not an easy task. The Gator Lift allows you to easily grip a sheet from its end and move it around without hassle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly option, check out the Hi-Craft Lift and Carry Panel Mover at $10 Prime shipped. It’s a little more rudimentary than the above Gator Lift, as the drywall just sits into a crevice instead of being gripped, but it’s a great option for larger jobs where you need more than one tool.

Gator Lift features:

The Gator Lift makes it easy to pick up and haul around even the most unwieldy panel of plywood, drywall, sheet metal, MDF, melamine, particle board, tabletops, stone slabs, and more. The simple, yet versatile design allows the Gator Lift to automatically adjust to different thicknesses up to 1 1/8 inches thick.

