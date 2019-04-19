Kenneth Cole’s Dress Shoe Event takes 30% off select styles just in time for spring events

Kenneth Cole updates your dress shoes and heels with 30% off select styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Shipping is free on all orders. A standout for men is the Dover Slip-On Dress Shoe that is extremely versatile. Its slip-on design gets you out of the door in a breeze and looks great with jeans, khakis or shorts. Originally priced at $160, during the sale you can find it marked down to $112. Even better, it features a flexible and cushioned design for added comfort throughout the day. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Regal Monk B Dress Shoes $76 (Orig. $160)
- Dover Slip-On Dress Shoe $112 (Orig. $160)
- Zac Chelsea Boot $52 (Orig. $125)
- Kinley Penny Loafer $60 (Orig. $85)
- Dawn Contrast Bit Dress Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Great Gal T-Strap Wedge $41 (Orig. $59)
- Carrie Ankle Strap Wedge $62 (Orig. $89)
- Hannon Block Heel Sandal $91 (Orig. $130)
- Hannon Elastic Strap Sandal $105 (Orig. $150)
- Reaction Wait Slingback Espadrille $62 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
