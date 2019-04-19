Logitech’s Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is down to $40 shipped (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $39.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, that saves you 33% and matches our previous mention. Only once before have we seen it sell for less. Both devices included in the bundle sport an excellent two or more years of battery life and the usual Logitech build quality. The keyboard comes with a built-in wrist rest and number pad, while the mouse touts two side-mounted buttons. Designed with use for Windows PC in mind. With over 5,800 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 73%.

Put your savings towards the $23 AmazonBasics Extended Gaming Mouse Pad and tie together your upgraded setup. If you’re in search of a more gaming-focused keyboard, you can go the route of Amazon’s option with RGB lighting for $16.

Logitech MK545 Advanced Bundle features:

Mk545 advanced is an instantly familiar wireless keyboard and mouse Combo built for precision, comfort and reliability. The full-size keyboard features a familiar key shape, size, and feeling – optimized for precision and noise reduction. The keyboard’s textured palm rest and adjustable tilt legs keep you comfortable for long stretches. The advanced, full-size mouse is designed to fit comfortably in either hand – and laser-grade tracking and advanced controls keep you in command. Plug and play your keyboard and mouse with one tiny USB receiver with Logitech unifying technology. You’ll get a reliable – and encrypted – wireless connection up to 10 meters away with virtually no delays or dropouts.

