Nonda’s $8 USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter lets you use legacy products w/ Apple’s latest Mac & iPad

- Apr. 19th 2019 6:06 pm ET

Amazon offers the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter for $7.99 Prime shipped. This is 20% off the going rate, a match for our last mention, and the best available. If you’ve been missing USB 3.0 ports on your new MacBook, this is a great thing to keep in your bag. I personally own several of these and have them all over for when I need to convert USB 3.0 to USB-C. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

If you’re just starting out on the USB-C train, be sure to check out Amazon’s cables, adapters, and hubs. They have everything you need from cables to Ethernet adapters and more at budget-friendly prices.

nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter features:

  • [USB 3.0 Superspeed] Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
  • [Match Macbook] Unibody aluminum casing. 3 colors to match Apple Macbook
  • [Durable Aluminum Body] High quality components ensures longer life span
  • [Tip 1] Need to push the adapter to the end till you hear a click
  • [Tip 2] Works with the original Apple Cable

