Nordstrom Rack’s Sam Edelman Event offers select styles from $35: heels, sandals, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Sam Edelman Flash Sale offers styles from $35. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Ariella Ankle Strap Sandal. They’re currently marked down to $60, which is down from its original rate of $100. I personally own these sandals and they pair with almost anything in your wardrobe. This style dresses up a casual dress, jeans and more. Plus, this style is also very comfortable. However, if you’re looking with a style without a heel the Gio Slide Sandal are a great option and you can find them on sale for $50. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Yaria Studded Block Heel Sandal $80 (Orig. $130)
- Daya Studded Sandal $60 (Orig. $120)
- Ariella Ankle Strap Sandal $60 (Orig. $100)
- Nahla Wedge Sandal $70 (Orig. $120)
- Gio Slide Sandal $50 (Orig. $80)
- Orlane Sandal $47 (Orig. $120)
- Gigi Two-Tone Sandal $35 (Orig. $70)
- Ganesa Strappy Sandal $50 (Orig. $100)
- Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal $70 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
