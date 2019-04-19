Repair any piece of tech w/ these precision screwdriver kits from $10.50 Prime shipped

- Apr. 19th 2019 3:18 pm ET

0

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Repair Kit for $16.79 Prime shipped when you use the code ORHA11LYF at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this beats our last mention by $0.50 and is the best we’ve tracked. With 76 tools, you’ll have exactly what you need to repair just any piece of tech. Whether you’re upgrading a family member’s computer to have an SSD or replacing an iPhone LCD, this kit can do it all. I personally own two of these kits and they’re my go-to when it comes time to build a new computer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the extra frills of the above 76-piece kit, get just the 60-in-1 precision screwdriver & bit set for $10.49 Prime shipped when you use the code ORHA7ORLMH at checkout. Normally $15, this is also one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Though you’re losing extra items like spudgers, tweezers, and anti-static wristband, it’s great if all you need is screwdrivers. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

ORIA 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

  • Package included 76-in-1 magnetic screwdriver set, update 2 bits for iPhone 7, utility knife, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Anti Static tweezers, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudger, stainless steel Ruler.
  • High Quality and Well Perform: These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52 56, guarantee for long time use
  • Widely Use: Perfect repairing tools for iPad, iPhone, Tablets, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Camera PS4/Xbox controller and Other Electronic Devices
  • Ergonomic Design: The unique driver is skid proof as well as antistatic, which makes it be held more easily and safer for a long time.
  • Well Organized Nylon Bag Pack: Easy to carry and store it at home or work.

