See Shazam! with your friends thanks to Atom Ticket’s four for $30 promotion

Atom Tickets is offering four tickets to see Shazam! at just $30. You can use this promotion to buy tickets to just about any showing, giving you quite a bit of saving. Plus, it stacks with other promotions like AMC Stubs A-List. I was able to add five 3D tickets to my cart with A-List for $30, giving me a savings of over 70%.

If you’re to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, iTunes currently has a $10 sale offering most of the series’ best movies.

Imagine Big crossed with Superman. Orphan Billy Batson has struggled in his young life, moving from one foster home to another. His life changes when he meets an ancient wizard who chooses Billy as a champion, giving him incredible power. Saying the word “Shazam” changes the teen into a superhero with the power of mythological figures. Even when tall and muscled, however, Billy is still a kid — and Shazam is colorful and comic as the kid realizes he can do almost anything.

