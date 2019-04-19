Sony’s 7.2-Ch. Home Theater Receiver touts four HDMI ports + Dolby Atmos at $230 (Reg. $300)

Newegg Flash offers the Sony 7.2-Channel 4K Ultra HD A/V Home Theater Receiver for $229.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, that’s good for an over 23% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen this year. Standout features here include four HDMI inputs with 4K HDR passthrough as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This receiver is a flexible way to give your home theater’s audio a boost, with support for full surround sound making the cut. Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 255 customers.

Whether you’ll be upgrading an existing home theater setup or picking up the Sony’s receiver to kick things off, a fantastic way to put your savings to use is to buy the $99 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These are an affordable way to begin making the switch to Dolby Atmos. Oh, and you’ll definitely want some speaker wire to complete your setup.

Sony 7.2-Ch. A/V Home Theater Receiver features:

Create an immersive Atmos or DTS:X home theater sound environment with this 7.2ch Sony AV receiver. The 4K HDR HDMI pass-through connection with HDCP 2.2 support keeps your picture quality top-notch, and Bluetooth connectivity provides smartphone or tablet remote control with music streaming. This Sony AV receiver is High-Resolution Audio compatible for audiophile-quality sound. Includes HDMI 4K Ultra HD and 3D pass-through technologies for compatibility with 3D TVs, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

