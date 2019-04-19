Prep for Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ a SwissGear Ibex Backpack: $65 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the SwissGear Ibex Laptop Backpack for $64.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in well over six months. With rumors circling that Apple is prepping a larger MacBook, it’s probably a good idea to buy a backpack capable of hauling it. This one has room for 17-inch notebooks, providing you with more than enough space. Buyers will also net a dedicated pocket that’s ready for an iPad or other tablet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Willing to ditch the SwissGear brand to save even more? If so, you can spend less than half on Amazon’s in-house Laptop Backpack. Like the option above, this one is also capable of toting a 17-inch laptop. Additionally, you’ll also benefit from mesh water bottle pockets, organizational compartments, and more.

SwissGear Ibex Laptop Backpack features:

Triple Protect padded compartment protects up to a 17” laptop on all sides using three-layers of high-density foam

Dedicated 10″ tablet / eReader pocket

CaseBase Stabilizing Platform keeps the bag standing in an upright position when placed on the floor, preventing it from tipping, and protecting your laptop

Air-flow back padding allows for continuous air circulation to keep the wearer cool

