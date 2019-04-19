Today’s Best Game Deals: Overcooked! 2 for Switch $19, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is offering a digital copy of Overcooked! 2 for Switch via its eShop for $18.74. Adding the title to your library would normally run you $25, with today’s offer saving you 25%. For comparison, this is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen on Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Mortal Kombat 11: Premium Edition, Rocket League Ultimate Edition and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Rocket League Ultimate (Switch): $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mad Max: $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $24 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- DOOM: $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Cat Quest: $6.50 (Reg. $13) | Nintendo
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium: $100 ($125 value) | Newegg
- includes Xbox LIVE 3 Month Gold Membership
- The Division 2: $53 (Reg. $60) | Epic Games
- Also matched at Uplay
- Just Dance 2019: $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Also matched at Walmart
- Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY PC: $4 (Reg. $10) | Newegg
- w/ code APRPCDDWB
- Devil May Cry 5 $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- COD Black Ops III Zombie $13 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Also matched on PS4
- Mario + Rabbids $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rayman Legends Definitive $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $60) | Target
- God of War on PS4 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $24 on PSN
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Nintendo Switch can now transfer single game saves between devices
PlayStation 5 confirmed w/ backwards compatibility, 8K resolution, SSD, ray tracing, more
How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!