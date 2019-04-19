Today’s Best Game Deals: Overcooked! 2 for Switch $19, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is offering a digital copy of Overcooked! 2 for Switch via its eShop for $18.74. Adding the title to your library would normally run you $25, with today’s offer saving you 25%. For comparison, this is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen on Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Mortal Kombat 11: Premium Edition, Rocket League Ultimate Edition and many more.

More game/console deals:

Nintendo Switch can now transfer single game saves between devices

PlayStation 5 confirmed w/ backwards compatibility, 8K resolution, SSD, ray tracing, more

How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!