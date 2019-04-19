Today’s Best Game Deals: Overcooked! 2 for Switch $19, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is offering a digital copy of Overcooked! 2 for Switch via its eShop for $18.74. Adding the title to your library would normally run you $25, with today’s offer saving you 25%. For comparison, this is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen on Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Mortal Kombat 11: Premium EditionRocket League Ultimate Edition and many more.

