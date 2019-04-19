Twelve South Compass 2 delivers a stylish home for your iPad on-the-go, now $28 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Twelve South Compass 2 for iPad in silver or black for $28 shipped. That’s down 30% from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen since November. With a compact and folding design, Compass 2 offers a stylish and portable stand for most iPads. Made from aluminum with soft silicone pads, it is a great way to keep your device elevated and safe. The adjustable legs can be made to hold your iPad in portrait or horizontal orientations, it even offers a fold-away secondary leg which “creates a comfortable typing stand.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Save even further, and drop some of the style, with Amazon’s in-house multi-angle stand for iPad and other devices. It ships in two colors and features a foldable design capable of holding screens up to 10-inches. It also has rubber pads for “scratch-resistant performance.” Ships with a one-year warranty.

Twelve South Compass 2 features:

Compact, folding stand holds iPads or tablets in both landscape and portrait modes

Deploy the secondary leg position to create a comfortable angle for typing

Elevates iPad / Tablet to keep out of harms way in the kitchen, while also allowing for easy access to charge, sync, or plug in headphones

Engineered from metal and soft silicone for a solid sturdy stance that also cradles your iPad or Tablet

Folds compactly and fits in the included protective sleeve to take with you wherever you go

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!