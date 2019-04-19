Home networking: Ubiquiti UniFi AC Lite + $10 GC at $80 ($100 value), more from $5

Newegg offers the Ubiquiti Networks UniFi AC Lite bundled with a $10 Gift Card for $79.59 shipped. Normally selling for nearly $90 on its own, the added Newegg credit brings today’s total savings up to 20%. While we’ve seen deeper cash discounts before, this is one of the lowest all-time offers in terms of value. Supplying up to 1,300Mbps network speeds over its dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi output, this access point is a versatile option for your home network. It can be powered via Power Over Ethernet, allowing for a simple setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 80% of shoppers. Head below for more.

You can learn more about how the UniFi AC Lite compares to other access points in the company’s line up in our handy guide. Plus for check out our post on getting started with Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear for more details on making the switch to UniFi.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cable. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five pack starting under $7 at Amazon.

Other notable home networking deals include:

Ubiquiti Networks UniFi AC Lite features:

The UniFi AC Lite AP features the latest Wi-Fi 802.11ac technology in a refined industrial design and is ideal for cost-effective deployment of high‑performance wireless networks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!