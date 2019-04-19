Give your Mac 10TB of storage with WD’s easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $160 (Reg. $300)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the the WD easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. You’ll find it at Best Buy direct as well. Normally selling for $300, that’s good for a $140 discount, matches our previous 10TB drive mention and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the easystore in this capacity. While 10TB of storage may seem like a lot, this drive is a perfect option for keeping files backed up well into the future. WD also makes some of our favorite hard drives, with the easystore line being one of the most reliable options on the market. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

WD’s 10TB Hard Drive utilizes the company’s server-focused Red drives, making it a perfect option expanding your home media or backup server.

If you don’t need 10TB but don’t want to miss out on the WD’s high-quality drives, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $140 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $110.

WD easystore 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Preserve important files with this Western Digital Easystore hard drive. Automatic backup software regularly backs up data so you don’t lose any files, and its USB 3.0 interface quickly transfers information to and from your computer. This Western Digital Easystore hard drive has a 10TB capacity for storing multiple videos, photos and documents.

