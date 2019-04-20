Amazon’s in-house Campus Backpack offers a simple MacBook-ready design: $22 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for $21.94 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8+ off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in nearly a year. You’ve got to love how Amazon gets straight to the point with this backpack. Unlike most options out there, this one is all black with little to no design frills. It’s perfect for folks that like to keep things minimal. When it comes to features, this backpack offers storage for a 15-inch MacBook and loads of additional pockets and compartments that are ready for every college student’s essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a solution that offers a more business-like appearance? The Amazon’s $15 Laptop and Tablet Bag sets out to achieve this by opting for a briefcase style that can also accommodate a 15-inch MacBook. It even offers a built-in storage compartment for toting an iPad.

AmazonBasics Campus Backpack features:

Multi-compartment campus backpack with a large packing compartment, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, organizational compartments with inner zipped pocket, and insulated cooler pocket

Fits almost any 15-inch laptop within its padded laptop pouch; perfect for school, university, and work

