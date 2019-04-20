The Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush is back to Black Friday pricing at $139 (Save $30)

- Apr. 20th 2019 10:02 am ET

$139
0

Amazon offers the Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush in Pink (Normal), Blue (Combination), or Purple (Sensitive) for $139.30 shipped. Also at Macy’s. Originally $199, it goes for $169 these days at stores like Sephora. Today’s deal is merely cents above Amazon’s all-time low from Black Friday 2018. The Luna 2 features 12 speed intensities so you can get the type of cleaning you desire. It’s rechargeable via USB and lasts up to 400 uses per charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some money when you opt for the Clarisonic Mia Prima 1-Speed Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush at $99 instead. All it takes is one minute to leave your face cleaner than it was; that’s half the time of the Foreo Luna 2 above. More than 50% of Amazon reviewers have given it 5 stars.

By the way, if you purchase Korean beauty products on Amazon, check out our guide on where to find legitimate items.

Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush:

The revolutionary LUNA 2 is an enhanced T-Sonic facial cleansing brush and anti-aging skin care system designed to eliminate blemishes, acne and impurities while effectively addressing the signs of aging. Its ultra-hygienic brush head features plush silicone bristles for the gentlest, most effective cleanse. Available in four varieties, you can select the LUNA 2 that is best for your skin type: Sensitive Skin, Normal Skin, Combination or Oily

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$139

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
health and beauty

health and beauty
Foreo

About the Author