The Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush is back to Black Friday pricing at $139 (Save $30)

Amazon offers the Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush in Pink (Normal), Blue (Combination), or Purple (Sensitive) for $139.30 shipped. Also at Macy’s. Originally $199, it goes for $169 these days at stores like Sephora. Today’s deal is merely cents above Amazon’s all-time low from Black Friday 2018. The Luna 2 features 12 speed intensities so you can get the type of cleaning you desire. It’s rechargeable via USB and lasts up to 400 uses per charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some money when you opt for the Clarisonic Mia Prima 1-Speed Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush at $99 instead. All it takes is one minute to leave your face cleaner than it was; that’s half the time of the Foreo Luna 2 above. More than 50% of Amazon reviewers have given it 5 stars.

By the way, if you purchase Korean beauty products on Amazon, check out our guide on where to find legitimate items.

Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush:

The revolutionary LUNA 2 is an enhanced T-Sonic facial cleansing brush and anti-aging skin care system designed to eliminate blemishes, acne and impurities while effectively addressing the signs of aging. Its ultra-hygienic brush head features plush silicone bristles for the gentlest, most effective cleanse. Available in four varieties, you can select the LUNA 2 that is best for your skin type: Sensitive Skin, Normal Skin, Combination or Oily

