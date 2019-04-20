Upgrade to LG’s 49-inch 4K Smart TV for $265 (All-time low), Samsung 55-inch $400, more

Beach Camera via Rakuten is offering the LG 49-inch 4K Smart LED TV (49UK6300) for $264.99 shipped when coupon code BCH34 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $22. With support for UHD and HDR10, this set will make content look more vibrant and true to life than ever before. It also wields LG’s AI tech, bringing the power of Google Assistant to your living room. Inputs include 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. Head below to find more TVs on sale.

Anyone close to me knows that I hate when cords are visible. If you share this feeling, grab D-Line’s On-Wall Cord Cover for $15 and you’ll have what’s needed to keep those ugly cables out of sight. Simply peel and stick to the wall and you’ll be ready to cover them up.

More TVs on sale:

LG 49-inch 4K Smart LED TV features:

The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization

The IPS technology in LG TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colors and a strong contrast Ratio that remain Consistent at wide viewing angles

Inputs: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 1 RF, 1 Composite in shared with component, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical and Audio Return Channel Support via HDMI

