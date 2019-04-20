Block out the world around you on a budget w/ these $80 active noise canceling headphones

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 2019 TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $100, this is 20% off and the lowest that we’ve tracked on these new releases. Featuring active noise cancelation, TaoTronics’ model offers a quiet atmosphere for working without the high-cost of alternatives like Sony XM3’s or Bose QC35’s. After using noise canceling headphones myself, I’ll never be able to go back to normal cans again. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just after a wireless way to enjoy your tunes, check out the Mpow Bluetooth Over-ear Headphones for $35 shipped. Though they don’t offer active noise cancelation and will allow ambient distractions to invade your hearing space, they’re great options if you’re just looking to cut the cable and lose the adapter.

TaoTronics ANC Headphones features:

Improved Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation significantly reduces low-frequency sound by up to 96%, enjoy the music no matter if you’re on a bus, train or plane

Enjoy an impressive 2 hours of music with just 5 minutes of charge; completely recharges in just 45 minutes for 30 hours of music playback

Super soft protein cushions, adjustable headband, 90° rotation axis for comfy all-day wear

Dual large-aperture 40 mm drivers deliver deep and powerful bass for an all-round impressive HD sound quality

Built-in cVc 6.0 noise-canceling microphone for clear hands-free calls

