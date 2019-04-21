Save up to 50% on Adesso lighting from $34 shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Adesso lighting starting at under $34 with free shipping across the board. One standout for us is on the Adesso Trinity 3 Arc Floor Lamp at $112.49. That’s 25% off the going rate and the second best price we’ve seen since 2017. This three-armed lamp brings a unique design to your family room or space. It features burlap drum shaped pendant lights and can be adjusted to fit pretty much any setup or home decor. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 645 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Also in the same is another lamp that caught our eye, the Adesso Dune chiere Lighting Fixture at $33.74. That’s $31 off the going rate and a new all-time low. This lamp pairs wood with natural crinkle paper shade to bring a stylish design into your space. It’s perfect for accent lighting thanks to the unique shade. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 205 shoppers.

Adesso Trinity 3 Arc Floor Lamp features:

A substantial lighting solution for the living room or sectional, Adesso Arc Lamps go above and beyond the typical arc lamp. Burlap drum shades are suspended from finished curved arms to create efficient overhead lighting for a large area. A four-way rotary switch on the pole allows for a full range of bright or mood lighting. This lamp has a clear cord and is smart outlet compatible. Adesso’s specialty is designing fresh, contemporary, affordable lighting and furniture. Adesso is a design driven company with a proven global appeal and is established as a dominant supplier of task and floor lighting in low, mid and high level markets.

