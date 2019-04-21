This highly-rated 30-Oz. double-insulated tumbler is just $17 Prime shipped, today only (32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, power-innovation via Amazon offers the Atlin 30-Oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler for $16.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 32% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time and is the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. This 30-Oz. tumbler has two layers of insulation which is said to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 6 hours. It’s dishwasher safe and more importantly, cup-holder friendly. Over 720 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Alternatively, save a bit more and opt for Contigo’s SnapSeal Byron Vacuum Mug at $11. Over 10,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating on this tumbler which has room for 24-Oz. of liquid. One of the biggest tradeoffs is that it only keeps cold beverages chilled for 18 hours rather than 24.

Atlin 30-Oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler features:

Sleek Design- 100% stainless steel, grip- friendly design to keep hydrated wherever life takes you.

BPA Free- Dishwasher- safe without the threat of toxins.

Built Tougher- The Atlin Tumbler is 7 5/8″ high and carries up to 30oz of liquid; all while being able to fit in standard size cup holders.

Snug Insulation- 2 layers of insulation to maintain your drink’s temperature no matter the outside climate.

Transparent Lid- Weather-proof clear lid to keep an eye on the status of your remaining drink

