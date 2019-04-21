This highly-rated 30-Oz. double-insulated tumbler is just $17 Prime shipped, today only (32% off)

- Apr. 21st 2019 10:26 am ET

Get this deal
$25 $17
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, power-innovation via Amazon offers the Atlin 30-Oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler for $16.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 32% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time and is the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. This 30-Oz. tumbler has two layers of insulation which is said to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 6 hours. It’s dishwasher safe and more importantly, cup-holder friendly. Over 720 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Alternatively, save a bit more and opt for Contigo’s SnapSeal Byron Vacuum Mug at $11. Over 10,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating on this tumbler which has room for 24-Oz. of liquid. One of the biggest tradeoffs is that it only keeps cold beverages chilled for 18 hours rather than 24. 

Atlin 30-Oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler features:

  • Sleek Design- 100% stainless steel, grip- friendly design to keep hydrated wherever life takes you.
  • BPA Free- Dishwasher- safe without the threat of toxins.
  • Built Tougher- The Atlin Tumbler is 7 5/8″ high and carries up to 30oz of liquid; all while being able to fit in standard size cup holders.
  • Snug Insulation- 2 layers of insulation to maintain your drink’s temperature no matter the outside climate.
  • Transparent Lid- Weather-proof clear lid to keep an eye on the status of your remaining drink

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$25 $17

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Atlin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go