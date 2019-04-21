Bundle a Google Home Mini with the latest-gen. Chromecast for $60 shipped ($84 value)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy offers the Google Home Mini bundled with the latest generation Chromecast for $59.99 shipped. Normally purchasing both the Assistant speaker and streaming media player would run you $84, with today’s offer saving you 29%. We’ve only seen better discounts a few times before, so this is a deal you won’t want to miss if you’re looking to pick up both devices. Google Home Mini features always-on access to Assistant and allows you control your smart home, adjust music playback and more. Chromecast enters the mix to bring your favorite content to any TV. With other 17,000 shopping having left a review, both items carry 4.7/5 star ratings.

If you’re looking to pick up a similar setup but within Amazon’s ecosystem instead, you can grab the third generation Echo Dot and Fire TV stick for an Alexa-centric kit.

Home Mini features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

Chromecast features:

Stream content from your device to the largest screen in the room with Google Chromecast. It plugs into any television with an HDMI port, making it easy to cast images and audio to a format everyone can enjoy. Google Chromecast works with a variety of laptops as well as Apple and Android devices.

