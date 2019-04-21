Automate your irrigation w/ the RainMachine Touch Wi-Fi Controller for $189 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the RainMachine Touch HD-12 Wi-Fi Irrigation Controller for $189 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $250 at retailers like Home Depot. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Pick up this high-tech irrigation controller with built-in Wi-Fi, Alexa and Google Home support. The gorgeous display relays important info, while internet connectivity delivers free weather data and more. Perfect for automating your watering routine and finding ways to save. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

RainMachine Touch HD-12 features:

SMART SCHEDULE & SAVE WATER – Save water with real-time weather adjustments. (EPA WaterSense Certified, check for rebates).

CLOUD INDEPENDENT – All personal data stored locally. RainMachine continues to work even when WiFi is down.

FREE WEATHER DATA – Direct access to NOAA, METNO or Wunderground, OpenWeatherMap, NetAtmo. Use National or Personal Weather Stations for pinpoint accuracy.

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Color Touch Screen, iPhone, and Android, PC browser access with dashboard stats. Works from Home, Work or Vacation.

