Amazon’s Gold Box has best-selling Brita pitchers and more from $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Brita pitchers and dispensers from $13.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Extra Large 18-cup UltraMax Water Dispenser for $22.39. That’s down from the usual up to $35 price tag at Target. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low. The Brita UltraMax Water Dispenser holds 18 cups or 1.13 gallons, making it ideal for families. Its slim design fits nicely on countertops or in refrigerators. Ships with a filter which reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water. It’s also a #1 best-seller and rated 4.2/5 stars by over 2,600 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Those looking for a more budget-friendly option will want to consider Brita’s 5-cup filter pitcher for $13.49 in various colors. That’s down from the usual $18 to $20 price tag. With a built-in handle and filter, this is an easy way to filter water just about anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Brita UltraMax Water Dispenser features:

With Brita filters, it’s easier than ever to enjoy better tasting water that’s better for you. Brita standard filters cut the taste and odor of chlorine wile reducing copper, cadmium and mercury impurities that can adversely affect your health over time. The standard filters are simple to use and have many features you’ll love.

