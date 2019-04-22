This tire inflator also monitors your pressure w/ one tool for $16 Prime shipped

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge for $15.99 Prime shipped when you use the code AM5UE6WE at checkout. Normally $21, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With this tire inflator, you’ll be able to monitor the pressure as you pump up, allowing you to achieve the optimal PSI for any vehicle. Plus, you can easily inflate and check your tire’s pressure without using two separate devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

If you only want to be able to check your tire’s pressure and not inflate it at the same time, then consider the Etekcity Digital Tire Pressure Gauge is $7.50 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t offer the same features as the above inflator + gauge, it’s perfect for making sure you’re at the optimal pressure when on-the-road.

AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator w/ Pressure Gauge features:

Professionally calibrated to always return a reading within 1% of the exact pressure of your tire and 0.1 display resolution

The LED backlit screen features measurements in PSI, KPA, Bar, and Kg/cm²

Built of high quality, heavy duty steel and brass components that provide lasting performance

Properly inflated tires provide better performance in all weather conditions, decreasing the likelihood of flats, explosions, and crashes

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!