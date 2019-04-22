The Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum is available today for only $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum in refurbished condition for $149.99 shipped. Originally $300, which is what you’d currently pay for a new one at Walmart, this is the best price available for this hard-to-find, discontinued model. Meanwhile, Amazon direct sells a refurb for $210. The V6 features a 20-minute max run time and includes a couple of tools for effectively getting to those hard-to-reach places. It also converts into a handheld vac for more precise cleaning. A 90-day warranty applies from an Amazon-qualified supplier. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Ditch the Dyson label and save even more when you opt for the new Bissell Adapt XRT Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at $110. It features a removable hand vacuum and can easily adapt to whichever type of surface you’re cleaning. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum: 75% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum

Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Also features max power mode – which provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks

The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust

Quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

