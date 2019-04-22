The Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum is available today for only $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum in refurbished condition for $149.99 shipped. Originally $300, which is what you’d currently pay for a new one at Walmart, this is the best price available for this hard-to-find, discontinued model. Meanwhile, Amazon direct sells a refurb for $210. The V6 features a 20-minute max run time and includes a couple of tools for effectively getting to those hard-to-reach places. It also converts into a handheld vac for more precise cleaning. A 90-day warranty applies from an Amazon-qualified supplier. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Ditch the Dyson label and save even more when you opt for the new Bissell Adapt XRT Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at $110. It features a removable hand vacuum and can easily adapt to whichever type of surface you’re cleaning. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum:
- 75% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum
- Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Also features max power mode – which provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks
- The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust
- Quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.
