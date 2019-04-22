Bring home First Alert’s Z-Wave Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector for $34 shipped (25% off)

Amazon offers the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $34.18 shipped. Typically selling for $45, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best price we’ve seen in well over a year. First Alert’s alarm brings smoke and carbon monoxide detection to your Z-Wave smart home. This allows you to get alerts sent to your phone, set automations and more. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 770 customers, is a #1 best-seller and we just recently recommended it as a top option for bolstering your smart home security.

Compared to other smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on the market, First Alert’s Z-Wave model is competitively priced, even with the smart home integration. Though if you do want to save a bit more, you can opt for the standard version of First Alert’s alarm for $29.

First Alert Z-Wave Smoke + CO Detector features:

This easy-to-install First Alert Z-Wave ZCOMBO-G Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm is designed for compatibility with certified First Alert enabled Z-Wave Devices. It can send you mobile alerts in the event of an emergency and includes an insect-screened photoelectric smoke sensing chamber, an electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor, an 85-decibel horn, a tamper-resistant battery door, and a single test/silence button.

