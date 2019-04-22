GAP Factory’s Mystery Deals offer up to 75% off select spring items from just $5

Apr. 22nd 2019

Gap Factory is having its Mystery Deals with up to 75% off select items. Prices are as marked. Even better, you can use promo code ASAP at checkout for an extra 15% off all non-mystery deal items. Receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt is on sale for just $5, which is down from its original rate of $17 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This T-shirt is versatile to wear with jeans, shorts, khakis or joggers alike. It comes in several color options and features soft jersey material for added comfort. Pair it with the men’s 10-inch Lived-In Khaki Shorts that are on sale for $15 and originally were priced at $40. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

