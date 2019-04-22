Invicta’s Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch is water resistant up to 200 meters: $68 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch (0070) for $67.99 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve seen in 2019. As its name implies, this watch is built to resist water. Wearers will be able to dive up to an incredible 200 meters, making it a solid option that’s not afraid of accidental spill, swimming, snorkeling, and more. A built-in stopwatch works for up to 60 minutes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something that can track your activity as well? This $30 Fitness Tracker packs heart rate monitoring and is one of Amazon’s best sellers. When wearing this you’ll be able to track several different sports including running, yoga, and more.

Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch features:

Round watch with blue dive-style bezel featuring skeleton hands, luminous indices, three chronograph subdials, and date window at 4 o’clock. 48 mm stainless steel case with flame-fusion dial window, Chinese quartz movement with analog display, Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp with safety closure. Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft).

