Enjoy flavorful coffee w/ the KitchenAid 8-cup Pour Over Brewer for $60 (Reg. up to $180)

Crate & Barrel offers the KitchenAid 8-cup Pour Over Coffee Brewer in Black for $59.99 shipped. You can find it at Walmart for over $140. Meanwhile, Amazon sells it for $160 and Bed Bath & Beyond charges $180. This is the best deal we could find for this model. Touted as the first automated brewer of its kind, the KitchenAid Pour Over Coffee Maker features temperature optimization, a figure-8 showerhead, and medium & dark roast settings. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 Walmart shoppers.

Ditch the fancy tech when you opt for the Takeya 2-quart Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker at $33 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Features here include BPA-free plastic construction plus an air-tight lid. It boasts a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,500 Amazon shoppers.

KitchenAid 8-cup Pour Over Coffee Brewer:

Pour-over purists can now enjoy their preferred brew with the ultimate convenience of this high-style, high-performance coffee maker, the first automated brewer of its kind. Offering the same control as manual methods with the convenience of programmability, the coffee maker features a brew temperature optimization system, figure-8 showerhead for complete saturation of coffee grounds, and medium and dark roast settings assure maximum flavor extraction.

